Ghanaian teenager Joseph Amoako ready for challenges at new club Helsingborg IF

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Joseph Amoako is ready to excel at his new club Helsingborg IF.



The attacker earlier this year completed a loan move from Asante Kotoko to sign for the Swedish Allsvenskan.



Speaking in an interview, the teenager says he feels honoured to be at the club. According to him, he is ready for the challenge and keen on playing for the team, especially at home.



“It is an honor to be here. I am happy and grateful to be part of this family. Benjamin Acquah has told me that it is a family club, that everyone around the club is friendly, and that everyone will take care of me like they did him. I am a fast winger who likes to challenge and is good with both feet.



“Olympia is a nice arena and I look forward to playing matches here,” Joseph Amoako told his club's website.



The former Asante Kotoko forward has been working hard in training and hopes to be given many chances in upcoming games to showcase what he can do.