Ghanaian teenager, Enoch Owusu scores Inter Milan U19 home draw against Verona

Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Italy-born Ghanaian youngster Enoch Owusu opened his scoring account in the season when Inter Milan U19 drew at home with Hellas Verona U19 on Saturday.



The 17-year-old forward scored Inter's second goal in the encounter as they threw away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Verona in the Italian Primavera 1.



French young midfielder Issiaka Kamate opened the scoring of the match by putting Inter ahead in the 32nd minute.



Owusu doubled the advantage for Inter four minutes after the restart with a fine finish.



Verona pulled one back in the 53rd minute through Denis Cazzadori before getting the equalizer five minutes from full-time to pick a point from the game.



Italian forward Mattia Flori converted a penalty kick to draw Verona level.



Owusu has played three matches so far since the beginning of the 2022-23 season and has scored once in the process.