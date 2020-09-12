Sports News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Arkoh signs for Girona FC

Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Arkoh h

Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Arkoh has been transferred to Spanish side Girona FC.



The 18-yeard-old has been signed by the Spanish second-tier club from Storm Academy after excelling in the third-tier of Ghana football.



The deal, according to reports, was mediated by German-based agent Shamsu Abdul Aziz.



He signed the contract after passing a mandatory medical examination in Spain on Friday.



Emmanuel Arkoh has displayed massive prospects and will be expected to further improve during his time at Girona FC.



At the Spanish club, the Ghanaian teenager will spend time with their academy side.



If he is able to impress the technical handlers of the team, he will be then drafted into the first team.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.