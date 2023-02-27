Ghanaian teen Ibrahim Osman has potential to become a superstar – Sannie Daara

Sports News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has reiterated his view that he believes Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman will become a superstar.



The talented teenager debuted for FC Nordsjaelland on Friday in the big 4-2 win over Odense in the Danish Superliga.



In the match, Ibrahim Osman was a nuisance for the defense of Odense as his impressive displays caught the eyes of many.



Reacting to the top performance of the teenager, Ibrahim Sannie Daara in a post on social media has advised the player to stay grounded and humble to reach the top.



“Ibrahim Osman made his debut for Danish top-flight side Nordsjaelland yesterday after moving from Right To Dream in Ghana just last month.



“Unlike Kudus, Kamaldeen, Nuamah et al who played for the Nordsjaelland U19 team before being promoted, Osman was made to play for the senior team straight from Ghana.



“Osman must stay grounded and humble to be able to reach his expected superstar status,” Ibrahim Sannie Daara said in a post on Twitter.



After his impressive debut, Ibrahim Osman is expected to be given more playing time in subsequent matches.