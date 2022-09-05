Ghanaian striker Thomas-Asante named Man of the Match as West Brom hold Burnley

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian striker Brandon Thomas-Asante was adjudged Man of the Match after scoring for West Bromwich Albion in their 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Championship on Friday.



The 23-year-old made an instant impact on his West Brom debut as he climbed off the bench to scramble in a 98th-minute equaliser to seal a point for his side.



Former Albion striker Jay Rodriguez gave Burnley the lead from the penalty spot in the first half. Rodriguez coolly slotted home the spot kick after Albion goalkeeper David Button brought down Nathan Tella when clean through.



The Baggies twice hit the woodwork, created plenty of chances and had no luck in front of goal.



But, just when the Clarets looked set to go top of the Championship, Thomas-Asante brought the house down with his close-range finish.



West Brom face a trip to Coventry City next weekend.



Brandon Thomas-Asante joined West Brom from Salford City for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day.



He signed a three-year deal with Steve Bruce's side and arrived in a rich vein of form, having netted five goals in seven appearances so far this season.