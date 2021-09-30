Ghanaian striker Prince Adu Kwabena set to join Danish side Randers FC

Sports News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian striker and former Bechem United goal poacher, Prince Adu Kwabena is set to complete a move to Danish club Randers FC, FootballMadeInGhana.com can confirm.



The representatives of the 18-year old have advanced talks with the Danish giants and the young striker will be jetting to Denmark soon to begin his European career.



The deal will see Prince signing a four-year contract with Randers FC.



Footballmadeinghana.com understands that both Bechem United and Randers FC have reached an agreement for the player’s transfer.



The player’s personal terms will be discussed by his representatives when he finally gets to Denmark.



Prince Adu after hitting the roof with a superlative form for Bechem United missed the U20 AFCON played in Mauritania earlier this year due to a slight injury he picked at the national camp.



The promising striker has been tipped for greatness due to his magnificent goal scoring abilities.



Adu will be the third Ghanaian to play for Randers FC after David Addy and Issah Ahmed.