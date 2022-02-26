Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong joins Rwandan side AS Kigali

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong has made a quick dash to his old stomping grounds as he has signed for Rwanda side AS Kigali.



He joins his new side on a short term deal as a free agent after departing Al Nada recently.



Sarpong is making a return to Rwanda where he knows very well barely six months after leaving Tanzanian side Young Africans.



He joined Young Africans from Rayon Sports in Rwanda where he excelled.



The Ghanaian striker will be the main man for the Kigali side during the second round of the league.



Sarpong is no stranger to Rwanda and is expected to bang in the goals.