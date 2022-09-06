Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah speaks following move to Colchester United

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah described his move to Colchester United as the right decision for him.
Appiah joined Colchester from fellow English fourth-tier club Crawley Town on transfer deadline day.
The agreement was finalized on Thursday, September 1, the last day of the summer transfer window.
Appiah signed a contract extension with Crawley Town in April of this year, keeping him at the club until June 2024.
The 32-year-old has made five appearances for Crawley this season, having finished as the 2021/22 top goalscorer.
Appiah debuted for Colchester United over the weekend, playing 68 minutes in their 1-1 draw against Hartlepool.