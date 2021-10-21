You are here: HomeSports2021 10 21Article 1385452

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah on target for Crawley Town in England

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah scored for Crawley Town in their home defeat against Exeter City in the English fourth-tier league.

Appiah opened the scoring in the 31st minute to take his tally to four goals in 11 games.

But the away side bounced back to secure a 3-1 win on Tuesday night.

The Reds had to pay the price after Ashley Nadesan's red card in the 43rd minute for a second bookable offence.

On Saturday, Crawley will face a trip to the bottom of the table side, Scunthorpe United, as they look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats.

Appiah joined them in the summer as a free agent after he brought to an end his spell in India.