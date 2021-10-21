Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah on target for Crawley Town in England

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah scored for Crawley Town in their home defeat against Exeter City in the English fourth-tier league.



Appiah opened the scoring in the 31st minute to take his tally to four goals in 11 games.



But the away side bounced back to secure a 3-1 win on Tuesday night.



The Reds had to pay the price after Ashley Nadesan's red card in the 43rd minute for a second bookable offence.



On Saturday, Crawley will face a trip to the bottom of the table side, Scunthorpe United, as they look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats.



Appiah joined them in the summer as a free agent after he brought to an end his spell in India.