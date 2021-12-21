Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah’s brace in two minutes powers Orlando Pirates to victory

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Kwame Peprah finally netted his debut goal for Orlando Pirates on Monday, December 20, 2021.



In a game against Marumo Gallants today, the highly-rated striker started for his team as the side pushed to secure all three points to climb high on the standings of the South Africa Premier Soccer League.



On the matchday, Siphelele Ntshangase scored after just 12 minutes to shoot the visitors into the lead.



Pegged behind, Orlando Pirates pushed for a way back in order not to miss out on at least a point.



Fortunately for the home team, striker Kwame Peprah buried a chance in the 24th minute to restore parity for his team.



Just two minutes later, the Ghanaian striker scored again to give Orlando Pirates the lead for the first time in the game.



With the former King Faisal poster boy dominating play with his teammates, they managed to cruise to a 2-1 comeback win at the end of the 90 minutes.