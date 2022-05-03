Ghanaian striker Kwaku Osei Bonsu scores in Caracas draw in Venezuela

Soccer News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Former Bechem United forward Kwaku Osei Bonsu scored his third goal of the season for Venezuelan giants Caracas FC in a 2-2 draw at home to Monagas SC.



Bonsu came on in the 65th minute for Sal Guarirapa, as Caracas drew 1-1 with Monagas.



Midfielder Anota Gonzalez gave the visitors a 2-1 lead in the 69th minute.



The Ghanaian forward equalized for Caracas in the 80th minute after eluding the Monagas defenders to tap in a low cross from teammate Miguel Celis in the 18-yard box.



FC Caracas will play Paraguay side Club Libertad at home tonight in the reverse fixture of the Coppa Libertadores.



Osei Bonsu became the second Ghanaian player to score in the Coppa Libertadores when Caracas lost 2-1 on the road to Club Libertad in the second group match.



The 21-year-old is optimistic about Caracas' chances of advancing to the knock-out round.



"We're ready to play a good game on Tuesday. A victory is very important for the next stage," he said.



