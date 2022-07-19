Ghanaian striker Joel Fameye bags brace to give Rubin Kazan victory in Russia

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Joel Fameye displayed impressive form over the weekend to lead Rubin Kazan to victory in the Russian second division.



Over the weekend, the Russian FNL officially commenced with Round 1 games being cleared.



On Sunday, July 17, Rubin Kazan hosted Rodina in a quest to secure a win to start off on a good note.



Having started the game for his new club, Ghana’s Joel Fameye was impressed by his role as the leading striker.



When his team was given a penalty kick in the 44th minute, the forward stepped up and converted to give his team the lead.



Later in the second half, the attacker made good use of a big chance in the 53rd minute and equalised with a fine strike to double the lead for his team.



With no other goals coming in the remainder of the match, Rubin Kazan cruised to an important 2-0 win at the end of the contest.



Up next for Joel Fameye and his team, the side will take on Yenisei on July 24.







