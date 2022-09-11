Ghanaian striker Godberg Barry Cooper scores first league of the season in Romania

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper opened his scoring account in the Romanian Liga 1 in AFC Chindia Târgoviște's home defeat on Saturday.



The Italy-born attacker got the consolation for Chindia as they succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe in the round 10 fixture.



The visitors took the lead in the match in the 37th minute after former Venezuela international Mario Rondon converted a spot kick at the Ilie Oană Stadium.



The 25-year-old lanky player drew Chindia level two minutes from the break with a powerful header as he connected with a cross from captain Cristian Negut.



Sepsi scored again from the penalty spot through Ion Gheorghe in the 82nd minute to seal the victory.



Cooper joined Chindia from the Macedonian side Makedonija Gjorce Petrov.



He has one goal in seven appearances in the Romanian topflight this season.