Ghanaian striker Gabriel Dadzie scores brace for his Djibouti side

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Gabriel Dadzie was on target for his Djibouti side Arta Solar in their 4-0 win over AS Port on Friday on the resumption of their league on Friday.



He scored a brace that is the first and the second goal for his side Arta Solar in a comfortable win at home in what was the first match on the resumption of the second round of the league.



The Ghanaian striker who was unplayable on the day was unsurprisingly named as the man of the match after his display.



Arta Solar top the table with 19 points after 23 matches.



Dadzie was top of the goal scorers chart last season in the Djibouti league as he notched up a staggering 26 league goals.



That was his third consecutive Golden Boot award since moving to the Horn of Africa country in 2018.



