You are here: HomeSports2022 07 08Article 1577846

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Disclaimer

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian star forward Yaw Annor joins EPL side Al Ismaily from Ashantigold

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Yaw Annor will be playing for Al Ismaily Yaw Annor will be playing for Al Ismaily

Egypt Premier League team Ismaily SC have completed the signing of AshantiGold SC talisman Yaw Annor following an outstanding campaign in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

AshantiGold SC we understand will receive around US$200,000 from the sale of Annor to Ismaily who have been keen on adding the prolific footballer to their squad.

Annor had a terrifying campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight this season after finishing as the top scorer with 22 goals equalling a long-standing record.

He is now a joint-record holder with Hearts of Oak great Ishmael Addo as the player to score the highest number of goals in a single since the Ghana League turned professional.

The 24-year-old former Bechem United star scored twice on the final day against Bibiani Goldstars to beat Cameroonian striker Franck Mbella Etouga to land the goal king award.

Annor has previously played in Spain for CF Fuenlabrada and Burgos CF after guiding Bechem to its first-ever laurel in 2015 when his two goals won the Ghana FA Cup.

He was recently voted as the Best Homebased Footballer at the Ghana Football Awards.

Yaw Annor played 30 games where he netted and scored 22 goals this season for Ashanatigold SC.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Kobina Arthur Kennedy

I'm glad Amoako Baah now knows Akufo-Addo has failed – Arthur Kennedy

Businessleading business icon

Dr. Adu Owusu Sarkodie

IMF Bailout: Macro-economic stability is guaranteed - Economist warns

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Wontuni (third right) with members of the National Theater

Wontumi collaborates with the National Theatre to resurrect 'Concert Party'

Africaleading africa news icon

The scene of the incident

Boko Haram, ISWAP threaten to kill military officers who captured escaped terrorists after Kuje Prison attack

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

Ghana’s history with the IMF since independence