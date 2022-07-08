Ghanaian star forward Yaw Annor joins EPL side Al Ismaily from Ashantigold

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Egypt Premier League team Ismaily SC have completed the signing of AshantiGold SC talisman Yaw Annor following an outstanding campaign in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



AshantiGold SC we understand will receive around US$200,000 from the sale of Annor to Ismaily who have been keen on adding the prolific footballer to their squad.



Annor had a terrifying campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight this season after finishing as the top scorer with 22 goals equalling a long-standing record.



He is now a joint-record holder with Hearts of Oak great Ishmael Addo as the player to score the highest number of goals in a single since the Ghana League turned professional.



The 24-year-old former Bechem United star scored twice on the final day against Bibiani Goldstars to beat Cameroonian striker Franck Mbella Etouga to land the goal king award.



Annor has previously played in Spain for CF Fuenlabrada and Burgos CF after guiding Bechem to its first-ever laurel in 2015 when his two goals won the Ghana FA Cup.



He was recently voted as the Best Homebased Footballer at the Ghana Football Awards.



Yaw Annor played 30 games where he netted and scored 22 goals this season for Ashanatigold SC.