Ghanaian sports personalities who have shared moments with President Akufo-Addo

Often when sports personalities win the biggest laurels in their disciplines, their biggest wish is to show it to the first gentleman of the land or get honoured by the president of their country.



In Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shown how supportive and committed he has been to sports in the country by opening his doors to Ghanaian sports personalities.



From Wrestling to boxing to football, Ghana’s president has availed himself to share good moments with different sports men.



Earlier in March when the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, the president hosted them at the seat of parliament to congratulate them for their immense achievement. Akufo-Addo did same for Hearts of Oak, Black Stars B, Black Satellites among others.



With boxing being his favourite sports, President Akufo-Addo has been blessed with two world titles from Isaac Dogboe, Richard Commey and a bronze medal from the Olympic Games won by Samuel Takyi.



Even with some players of Ghanaian descent who represent other countries internationally, [i.e Callum Hudson Odoi and Memphis Depay] the president has been kind enough to host them at the Jubilee House.



One of the notable engagements, has been his meeting with WWE champion, Kofi Kingston who paid him a visit in 2019 during the Year of Return.



Here are pictures of sports personalities to have shared moments President Akufo-Addo pic.twitter.com/Tqf6J9Sten