Ghanaian sports journalist Cudjoe Amankwaa dies in South Africa

Sports News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

South African-based Ghanaian sports journalist, Cudjoe Amankwaa is reported dead.



The sad incident occurred Friday, July 23, 2021.



The cause of his death is not immediately known but Kickoff.com's Lorenz Köhler reported that he was rushed to the hospital “after his wife could not wake him up.”



According to the report, Cudjoe Amankwaa “was declared dead upon arrival.”



He worked with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and SuperSport as a sports analyst.



He was described by many as the ‘big fish’ among his peers following his experienced analysis about football in African.



The late Amankwaa was married with two children and he lived in Ferndale, Gauteng, South Africa with his family.



Reactions from industry players



Several industry players have since thronged to their social media handles to react to his shocking demise.



Lorenz Köhler wrote, “A really sad day for all African football lovers. A true legend of the media. Condolences to his family and may they be given strength during this hard time.”



“Terrible news. RIP Cudjoe Amankwa,” said Juliet Bawuah, Head of Sports at TV3.



Mduduzi Mdu Kabheka reacted, “This man used to love South African football, you'd swear he's from South Africa when Bafana Bafana is playing.”



Sam Phakane added, “May his soul rest in peace...Him and Christopher Bongo were some of the best African football analysts that worked for SABC sport.”