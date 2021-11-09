'Ghanaian referees should be bold & protect players' - Augustine Okrah

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Augustine Okrah believes that Ganiyu should have been sent off



• Ganiyu scored the first goal in Asante Kotoko’s 2-0 win over Bechem United



• Bechem United will host Elmina Sharks on matchday four



Bechem United winger, Augustine Okrah, has urged Ghanaian referees to be bold and take tough decisions when discharging their duties on match days.



His complaints follow Bechem United’s 2-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko on matchday two of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021.



The Hunters blamed their defeat to Asante Kotoko on the performance of the referee as they stated that Ismail Ganiyu should have been sent off after his reckless tackle on Emmanuel Avornyo.



Okrah believes that the dynamics of the game would have changed if Asante Kotoko captain Ismail Ganiyu had been sent off for his offence.



“Ghanaian referees should be bold & protect players. Anyway, we will take our chances next time.”



“Nice game today. I was elated to be back [at] Baba Yara Sports Stadium and thanks to the supporters for the warm reception. Congrats to Kotoko for the win,” he added.



Bechem United will host Elmina Sharks at home on matchday four of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.







Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:







