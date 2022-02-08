Ghanaian referees only interested in threatening, intimidating players – Kotoko coach fumes

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elmina Sharks beat Kotoko to return to winning ways



Kotoko fans unhappy about penalty call by referee Abdulai Ibrahim



Etouga Mbelle misses penalty in Kotoko’s defeat to Sharks



Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Ogum Narteh has described most Ghanaian referees dabbling in intimidating and threatening to send off players when confronted over a decision in a match.



Speaking after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Elmina Sharks in matchday 16 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, the coach bemoaned the attitude of referee Abdulai Ibrahim after he awarded a retake and sent off Ibrahim Moro.



“From where I stood, I didn’t see Danlad move off his line but the assistant said they moved off his line so they went there to complain,” Prosper Ogum said concerning Danlad’s penalty save.



He added, “as players when such thing happens, they come to complain but it’s you the referee who should be able to manage the game but typical of Ghanaian referees they are interested in threatening, intimidating and telling Ghanaian players they will send them out of the field.”



Referee Abdulai Ibrahim awarded Elmina Sharks a penalty after Kotoko’s Mohammed Sherif handled a corner kick inside the box but goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim stopped Alhaji Mustapha's spot-kick.



However, the assistant referee flagged for a retake after Danlad Ibrahim stepped off the line before the ball was shot.



Ibrahim Imoro was given a red card for abusing the assistant referee after the Kotoko players staged a protest against the decision.



Asante Kotoko got a penalty in the dying minutes of the game but Cameroonian attack Etouga Mbelle had his shot stopped by the Elmina Sharks goalkeeper.