Ghanaian referees are too evil-minded - WAFA Operations Manager

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Operations Manager for West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), George Ofosu-Ohene, has called on the referees to ensure free and fair officiating in the remaining games of the Ghana Premier League.



George Ofosu-Ohene said some Ghanaian referees are wicked and selfish considering their biased officiating in some Premier League games.



According to him, most of the referees in the Ghana Premier League are evil-minded as they set their minds to see some teams lose games.



He described referee Latif Adaari's performance against Dreams FC on Sunday as poor and below standard.



Referee Adari officiated WAFA’s game against Dreams FC on Sunday which ended 1-1 at the Sogakope Park.



Ofosu-Ohene explained some lapses made by Referee Adaari in their game against Dreams FC when he failed to show the red card to a Dreams FC player who had assaulted one of their players.



“The referees have wicked minds. Some of them are not applying the laws we all know,” he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“Referee Adari doesn’t deserve any marks from the game against Dreams FC, he was so poor. He looked more confused on the field than even the players.”



“It is left with five matches and the referees must ensure free and fair officiating. Things were better when the league started. You could win games away and even lose some at now. But for now, things have changed.”