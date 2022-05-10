Ghanaian referee allegedly caught with betting slips - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA to publish match-fixing report



Referee suspended as betting on Ghana Premier League games



Match-fixing allegations rock Ghana Premier League



Kumasi-based Kessben FM has reported that the Ghana Football Association have made headway in the match-fixing investigations after catching a referee with betting history on his phone.



The reports stated that the GFA hired integrity officers from FIFA and CAF to aid the investigations and the team took the gadgets (phones, laptops, etc.) of refers due to the increase in match-fixing and betting in the league.



The integrity team according to the reports found a history of sports betting sites on the mobile phones of some of the referees after screening the gadgets.



However, for one particular referee whose name identity GhanaWeb , has been withheld by GhanaWeb, betting slips on Ghana Premier League matches and other local games were found on his phone.



The indicted referees have been immediately suspended by the Ghana Football Association as they continue to assist in the ongoing investigations.



More to follow.



