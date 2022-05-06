Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu to officiate Togo vs Benin match

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian referee Charles Benle Bulu will officiate the WAFU-B U20 Championship Group game between Togo and Benin on Saturday, May 7, 2022.



He will be assisted by compatriot Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey and Efosa Celestine Igudia from Nigeria.



Fourth Official for the match is Joseph Odey Ogabor from Nigeria with Ghana’s Augustina Fugah as Match Commissioner.



The match is expected to kick off at 8pm local time.



Below are the Officials for the match:



Charles Benle BULU - Referee (Ghana)



Kwasi Acheampong BROBBEY - Assistant Referee 1 (Ghana)



Efosa Celestine IGUDIA - Assistant Referee 2 (Nigeria)



Joseph ODEY OGABOR - Fourth Official (Nigeria)



Augustina FUGAH - Commissioner (Ghana)



BOUREIMA BOUBACAR - General Coordinator (Niger)



Tiegbe KONE - Technical Study Group (Côte D'Ivoire)



Abouba Hainikoye ISMAEL - Marketing Officer (Niger)



BEDA IVES GERVAIS TIEMELE - Media Officer (Côte D'Ivoire)



TAHIROU DAN BABA ABDEL KADER - Security Officer (Niger)



Samira Naa Korkoi Ghartey - Assistant General Coordinator (Ghana)



Serge Innocent BAILLY CAF - Competitions (Côte D'Ivoire)



