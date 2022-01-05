Ghanaian players playing abroad are not better than local players - Moses Coffie

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Coach of Brekum Chelsea, Mr. Moses Coffie has averred that Ghanaian players who have had the opportunity to play for foreign teams are not better than local-based players.



The coach said several local coaches believe their players are better off playing in foreign leagues which he disagrees with.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, the coach noted that some local coaches are hopeful their players have better chances playing abroad especially when foreign-based agents come to Ghana.



He said: ”every coach wants their players to travel abroad and play for a foreign-based team. These coaches believe the foreigners have the highest chance of sending their players abroad due to the connections they have outside”.



He told Isaac Worlanyo Wallace that some of these foreigners operate through an agency.



But I don’t think players who play abroad are better than our local players,” he added.



When asked if he has been approached by any foreign-based teams, he said no adding that his focus now is to play more marches and win more games.



"I have not been approached by anyone. I am hopeful that with the kind of work I have done, I would be approached,” he said.