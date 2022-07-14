'Ghanaian players born abroad are not here for only the World Cup' - Otto Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s head coach Otto Addo, says the new players born abroad will not only play for the Black Stars team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to him, players who recently switched nationality to represent Ghana will play for the Black Stars beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.



This comes after a conflicting reaction from Ghanaians, with some saying their choice to play for the Black Stars is completely dependent on the team’s World Cup qualification.



Nonetheless, the Borussia Dortmund development coach and Ghana’s boss have thwarted such a mindset, stating that their choice goes beyond the international competition.



“It’s a tough decision and they know what they are getting into. Surely it’s not just about this World Cup,” the Borussia Dortmund coach told BBC.



“It’s about more World Cups to come, AFCONs, winning and being successful, so it’s not just about this one World Cup.”



The new players could be in action as early as September when Ghana plays Angola in the AFCON qualifiers.