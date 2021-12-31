Ghanaian players are sold like slaves – Dan Quaye

Sports News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Dan Quaye is unhappy about the mass exodus of players from the domestic top-flight in recent times.



The mass exodus of players has affected the standard of the Ghana Premier League and other leagues in the country and also the performance of Ghanaian teams in Africa.



Most players who turn out to perform well join other clubs on the continent or move to Europe.



Ghana is considered as one of the top country’s on the continent that export players.



Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Ghana international said football agents should be blamed for the rampant departure of players from the country.



According to him, player agents are only concerned about their share of transfer money of players and for that matter, influenced players to ditch clubs in the country to move abroad.



“Football agents have not been helping our game, they sell players like slaves and I would be happy if the Ghana FA take action against them,” he said.