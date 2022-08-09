Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng signs for Israeli side Maccabi Bnei Reineh

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng has been officially announced as a new signing for Israeli League club Maccabi Bnei Reineh.



Boateng left Spanish club, FC Cartagena, in July and signed a free transfer deal with the Israeli club.



Before signing Boateng, the club closely monitored him last season and were impressed with his performances.



After leaving AD Alcorcón, the 30-year-old joined FC Cartagena on a free transfer last summer.



The Albinegros were looking for an all-round midfielder and striker, a profile that had already been seen during their time in Second B as Efesé's rival at UD Melilla.



He started the season as a starter, but he struggled in the white-black engine room, where Tejera and Bodiger were promoted after a few days.



Boateng did not perform at the expected level throughout the year, being quite irregular and marked from the first round by his expulsion against Las Palmas.



He managed to rediscover himself and offer his best version for Cartagena in the final stretch of the league, even earning the starting position in the last 5 league games.



However, the reaction was too late, and the overall season level was insufficient for the Sports Commission to make a renewal offer.



Boateng has finally emigrated abroad after a long summer in which he had no options to continue in LaLiga SmartBank, and has been made official as a new player for Maccabi Bnei Reineh, a team that plays in Israel's Ligat ha'Al, the First Division.