Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Acquah wins first trophy with FK Teuta in Albania

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Acquah has won his first for new club FK Teuta in Albania.



The former Ghana U-20 midfielder recently secured a move to the club this summer after short stint in Croatia with Lokomotiv Zagreb.



Acquah, who made his debut for FK Teuta last Saturday helped the side to clinch the Albanian Super Cup.



The Albanian champions, FK Teuta inflicted a 3-0 win over Vllaznia Shkodër to win the trophy.



The 24-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with the club climbed off the bench to make his debut in their triumph over Vllaznia Shkodër.



He is expected to play a key role for the side in the 2021/22 Albanian Premier League season which starts in the coming days.



Acquah has been in Albania before, where he played for KF Tirana.



He previously played for SV Ried, LASK Linz and Lokomotiv Zagreb.