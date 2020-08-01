Soccer News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Acquah ecstatic by 'dream come true' top-flight promotion with SV Ried

Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Acquah says it is a 'dream come true' to help SV Ried secure promotion to the Austrian Bundesliga.



The 23-year old played a vital role for the club this season as they gained promotion on the final day of the campaign with an emphatic 9-0 win over Floridsdorfer AC.



Despite missing the last game through suspension, Acquah revealed that it was the target right from the start of the campaign.



"It was a dream come through, because this what I said to the coach from the beginning of the season and it has really come to pass," he told GHANASoccernet.com after the game.



Reuben Acquah played 23 times during the season, and was an integral member of the squad throughout the campaign.



On Friday night, Julian Wiessmeier scored twice in the first six minutes to get the home side in their strides, before Marco Gruell and Bernd Gschweidl ensured Ried were on a demolishing course.



Wiessmeier completed a first half hat-trick with a fine strike in the 32th minute.



With SV Ried 5-0 up before half time, promotion was all but secured.



However, that wasn't enough as Stefan Nutz, Marco Gruell, Jefte Bentacor and Valentin Grubeck added four more goals top complete the mauling and ensuring it was an emphatic return by the Northern Austrian club.





