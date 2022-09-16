Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu elated to meet Ronaldo

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Mudasiru Salifu approached legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for a photo after Sherrif Tiraspol's Europa League match against Manchester United.
The Ghanaian played in the 2-0 victory for Manchester United, with Ronaldo scoring his first goal of the season from a penalty.
After the game, the Ghanaian midfielder approached Ronaldo and politely asked for a photo. The Portugal star availed himself to make Mudasiru happy.
“Nice meeting you legend,” Mudasiru captioned the photo.
Nice meeting you legend ???? @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/nUjxxzmFRW— Mudasiru Salifu (@muda_salifu3) September 15, 2022