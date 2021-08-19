Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo on target for Sandnes in Norway

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Former Ghana U20 midfielder Michael Baidoo scored for Sandnes in their victory over Strommen in the Norwegian second-tier league on Wednesday.



The 22-year-old former Vision FC midfielder scored in the 22nd minute to cancel out Christopher Cheng’s opening goal for the visitors at the Øster Hus Arena.



After falling 2-1 behind in the first half, Sandnes staged a strong comeback in the second half to win the game.



Baidoo has scored twice in 14 games for Sandnes. He is on his first season with the club.



He has had spells with the Danish side Midtjylland and Jerv.