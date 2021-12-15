Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru scores in Anderlecht home win in Belgian League

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru netted his second goal of the season on Tuesday in RSC Anderlecht home win in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.



Ashimeru scored the last goal when Anderlecht recorded a 2-0 victory over Sint-Truiden at the Lotto Park.



Israeli international Lior Rafaelov opened the scoring of the match to put Anderlecht ahead in the 60th minute after Joshua Zirkzee set him up.



The 24-year-old former WAFA SC player was introduced in the game to replace Rafaelov in the 89th minute of the game.



Ashimeru sealed the win in the additional minutes after connecting a pass from Belgian forward Benito Raman.



He has scored two goals in 9 appearances in the Belgian top-flight this campaign.