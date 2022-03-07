Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru excited to secure Belgian Cup final spot with Anderlecht

Sports News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru is excited to secure Belgian Cup final spot with Anderlecht.



Anderlecht secured an emphatic 3-1 victory against KAS Eupen at the Lotto Park to seal their spot in the final of the cup competition.



Ashimeru lasted the entire duration of the second leg match of the semi-finals as he played a significant role for his side's triumph.



Speaking after his side 3-0 win over KV Oostende on Sunday, the former WAFA star expressed his joy to help the side beat KV Oostende and also secure Belgian Cup final spot.



“From the last game on Thursday, we gave all and I think we came in the first half, relaxed a bit and I think we came strong in the second half. So, I will say the first half wasn’t easy because we made it very difficult”



“We went to the dressing room and all the guys spoke that we have to win the game and we came in the second half very strong” he said.



“We were really happy because its being a while we went to the finals so; I will say we were happy; we knew we were going to win”



“Now, every game is a final game for us, this game is gone and we need to look the next game, we know is going to be a tough game as it was today, I mean every team that we play is really a big game so we have to give our all”



“After the game, our coach, Vincent Kompany came into the dressing room happy. he was happy about the performance we put up in the second half.”