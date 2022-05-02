Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo reveals reasons for joining APOEL

Soccer News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has revealed he turned down offers from Arab clubs to sign for APOEL on loan from Olympiakos Nicosia.



The 27-year-old joined the Cypriot outfit until the end of the 2021-22 campaign after outstanding performances for Olympiakos Nicosia.



The Ghanaian been a delight to watch since switching to APOEL.



The former Malmo FF player has explained the decision to sign for APOEL after he turned down offers from Arab clubs.



"My manager (Nochi Hamasor) has been living in Cyprus for many years and told me about how nice the place is," the Ghanaian said



"I said to myself I will try because I had heard that it is very nice in Cyprus and I changed my decision last minute.



"I would have gone to an Arab country but I changed my decision and I chose Cyrpus.



Sarfo made 15 appearances in the first round of the Cypriot First Division where he provided two assists coupled with his dazzling displays.



He has made nine appearances for APOEL since joining.



He joined Olympiakos in September 2020 after returning from a career break.



Sarfo has one cap for the Ghana national team after making his only appearance in October 2017 against Uganda in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.







