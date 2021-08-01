Ghanaian midfielder Jamie Leweling on target as Greuther Furth lose to Fenerbahce in friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Jamie Leweling was on target for SpVgg Greuther Furth on Saturday in a pre-season friendly defeat against Fenerbahce SK



The newly-promoted Bundesliga side succumbed to the Turkish giants with a 3-2 loss scoreline in Istanbul.



Miha Zajc gave the hosts the lead as early as the 4th minute before Serdar Dorsun added two more goals four minutes later and in the 30th minute.



French youngster Abdourahmane Barry pulled one back before the halftime whistle.



Leweling was introduced in the game at the start of the second half when he replaced Nigerian forward Dickson Abiama.



The 20-year-old Germany-born Ghanaian midfielder netted a goal in the 76th minute to reduce the deficit.



Ghanaian defenders Hans Nunoo-Sarpei and Gideon Jung also made appearances in the encounter for Greuther Furth.