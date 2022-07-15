Ghanaian midfielder James Akaminko joins Azam FC on two-year deal

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, James Akaminko has completed his transfer from Great Olympics to Azam FC.



The representatives of the talented midfielder and officials of the Tanzanian club have been in talks over a possible deal in the last couple of weeks.



Following successful talks, Azam FC has today announced that they have successfully secured the signing of the 26-year-old midfielder.



“We have signed a two-year contract with Ghanaian midfielder James Akaminko from the Great Olympic.



“Akaminko, 26, has played for US Tataouine (Tunisia), Ashanti Gold and Medeama and Tema Youth (Ghana),” an official club statement from Azam FC has said.



The highly-rated Ghanaian midfielder is expected to provide a squad boost for Azam FC next season.



