Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Twum joins Norwegian club Sogndal FotBall

Soccer News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Isaac Twum has signed a three-year contract with Norwegian club Sogndal FotBall from Mjndalen IF



The Ghanaian midfielder completed the transfer on Wednesday, with both clubs confirming it.



Twum has signed a contract until 2025 and is looking forward to a successful time at the club.



“After a long period of work, it is ultimately time to get the signature of Isaac. I’m very happy that he values to us and with what I’ve seen he’s the type of player I have looked for, for some time now,” said Sogndal coach Tore Andre Flo.



“Isaac will complement the middle ground nicely with the others, and with his strong signature he will vera in defensive power and stabilizer, as well as an offensive ball advantage with the rest of the team.”



“It’s very nice that Isaac is here and he’s welcomed to the team! He’s an interesting person and I’m very glad to know that he’s a nice guy.”



Twum joined IK Start in January 2018 after leaving Inter Allies FC in Ghana.



After nearly three years in Sørlandet, he moved on to Mjndalen, where he played an important role and he will now play for Sogndal.