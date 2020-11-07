Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Waja joins Kenyan giants AFC Leopards

Sports News of Saturday, 7 November 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Former WAFA SC captain Gideon Waja has completed a move to Kenyan giants AFC Leopards ahead of the 2020/2021 season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.
The talented midfielder is joining as a free transfer and has signed a one-year contract with an option to extend at end of the season.
Waja has been without a club since leaving USL Championship side Toronto FC II in 2009.
He joined the American side in February 2018 and went ahead to make 18 appearances.
The 23-year-old made 14 appearances in the following season playing in USL League One.
Waja was a key member of the Ghana squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations tournament hosted in Ghana.
He was invited to the Ghana senior national team in 2017 for a 2018 FIFA World Cup double header qualifiers against Congo.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.