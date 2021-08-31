Ghanaian midfielder Fatau Mohammed seals move to Iraqi outfit Zakho FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Footballghana.com can officially report that Ghanaian international, Fatau Mohammed has sealed a move to Iraqi outfit Zakho FC.



Officials of the club have been after the signature of the defensive midfielder for a while and finally reached a deal with his representatives.



Formerly a player of Spanish club Granada, the midfielder has a lot of experience under his sleeve and is expected to provide a major squad boost for the side.



Fatau Mohammed joined the Iraqi club on a free transfer but will earn some good money.



In the past, the defensive midfielder has had stints with Spanish clubs including Granada, Rayo Vallecano and UD Almería.



He also has experience from Turkey where he played for Gaziantepspor



Last season, he played for Indian side Mohammedan SC.



