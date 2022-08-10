Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye on target for Wolfsberger in big win against Gzira

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Augustine Boakye got his name on the scoresheet on Tuesday night when his Wolfsberger AC side run riot over Gzira in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifications.



This is the first goal of the talented youngster in the European inter-club competition since moving to Austria to sign for the Bundesliga club.



In the game against Gzira, Israel international forward Tai Baribo scored in the 12th minute to shoot Wolfsberger into the lead.



Subsequently, Dominik Baumgartner equalised to double the lead for the visitors before a strike from Thorsten Rocher made it 3-0 for the team in the 59th minute.



Late in the game, young Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye displayed his quality when he capitalised on a good chance in the 84th minute.



His effort ended up in the back of the Gzira net as Wolfsberger cruised to a deserved 4-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Although Augustine Boakye is not a starter on the team, the former WAFA SC man is regarded highly and should play regularly for the team throughout the 2022/23 football season.