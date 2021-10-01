Ghanaian midfielder Albert Bruce scores full marks in Ermis Aradippou win over ASIL Lysi

Sports News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Albert Bruce, scored full marks for Ermis Aradippou in their 1-0 win at ASIL Lysi in the Cypriot First Division.



The 27-year-old impressed again as the visitors run away victorious at the Athlítiko Kentro Zenon in Larnaca.



The former Asante Kotoko and Legia Warsaw midfielder has settled in quickly at the club despite joining late in the summer.



He has been involved in the side's opening three matches, playing full throttle in one win and two draws to amass five points and lying 7th so far.



Bruce has played 270 minutes in the side's opening three games in the Cypriot second-tier so far.



The talented Ghanaian enforcer, who is the vice-captain at the club, is expected to continue his rich vein of form when Ermis Aradippou travels to Akritas on Saturday on match day-4 at the Koinotiko Stadio Chlorakas.