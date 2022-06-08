Ghanaian goalkeeper switches nationality to Jamaica - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

While Ghanaians wait for some players born abroad to pledge their international career to the Black Stars, the country has lost a goalkeeper to the Jamaican national team.



Ghanaian goalkeeper Corey Kwadwo Addai Cheremeh has allegedly completed his FIFA nationality switch to play for Jamaica in the same week that Ghanaians are expecting Inaki and Nico Williams to agree to play for the Black Stars.



The goalkeeper who was born to a Ghanaian father and Jamaican mother in England was eligible to play for either the Three Lions, the Black Stars, or the Jamaican national team.



But now Corey Addai has reportedly opted to play for the birth country of his mother after completing his FIFA nationality switch to play for Jamaica.



The 24-year-old keeper has played for Arsenal, Coventry, Barnsley, and a host of other English teams.



He move to Danish outfit Esbjerg on a one-year deal last summer.