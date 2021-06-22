Ghanaian goalkeeper Steven Mensah promoted to Hamburg SV first team

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Germany-born Ghanaian international, Steven Foly Mensah has been promoted to the Hamburg SV senior team and could have a role to play for the side next season when they chase promotion to the Bundesliga.



The club with a lot of history in German football pushed to gain promotion from the Bundesliga 2 but failed after going on a run of poor form in the second round of the 2020/2021 campaign.



Having parted ways with their coach, Hamburg SV has appointed coach Tim Walter to lead the side next season.



The new coach in what appears to be a rebuilding process to make the team stronger has promoted some top talents from the youth team.



Goalkeeper Steven Mensah who has impressed is one of the players that are currently training with the Hamburg SV senior team.



If he manages to impress in pre-season, he will be registered for the 2021/2022 football season.