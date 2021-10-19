You are here: HomeSports2021 10 19Article 1383037

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian goalie David Akologo makes competitive debut for Club Aurora in Bolivia

Ghanaian goalkeeper David Akologo made his league debut for Bolivian side Club Aurora on Sunday three months after he joined them for the 2021/22 season.

Akologo’s debut ended in a defeat as Aurora lost to Real Tomayapo 1-2 in his first match of the season.

The 24-year-old keeper replaced first choice goalkeeper German Montoya in the 37th minutes due to injury.

Akologo played for third-tier side Mobile Phone Peoples and First Division side Tudu Mighty Jets before moving abroad.

The safest pair of hands had a short stay with Lomas Atlantic in Argentina, Auraco Prado and Cochabamba in the Bolivian Championship.

Akologo joined the Bolivian top-flight giants Aurora on a two-year contract.

