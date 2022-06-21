Ghanaian goal poacher Naeem Mohammed reveals dream to play in Swedish Allsvenskan

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Prolific Ghanaian striker, Naeem Mohammed has disclosed that it is his dream to play in the Swedish Allsvenskan.



The 25-year-old attacker currently plays for Sandvikens IF in the Swedish lower-tier league.



Amid the fantastic goal-scoring season he is having at his club, Naeem Mohammed says he is now dreaming of playing top-flight football.



“It's part of me to score goals. I like it and it motivates me. I try to do as many as I can. I know that I have my eyes on me and it was time for me to leave Sandviken before the season,” the goal poacher told Gefle Dagblad in an interview.



According to the striker, although he is open to saying at Sandvikens IF to help the team, he believes a chance to play in the Swedish Allsvenskan is not one that he will be able to resist.



“It's all about which club contacts me. I would happily welcome any Allsvenskan team to contact me. I look forward to it.



“It is clear that I want to stay in Sandviken to make clear what I started with Sandviken. It's no big deal to leave and move on if that happens. If any good team in the Allsvenskan wants my signature, I will not say no to it. It's such a chance I'm dreaming of,” Naeem Mohammed shared.



This season, the Ghanaian striker has played in 12 matches for Sandvikens IF and has 12 goals to his name.



