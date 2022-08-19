Ghanaian forward Yaw Paintsil reacts after joining Norwegian side Tromso

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Yaw Paintsil has reacted after joining Norwegian top-flight club Tromso in the ongoing transfer window.



The 22-year-old joins the club from Arvoll IL and is expected to play a key role for the club this season.



According to him, he is ready for the new challenge having left Tonsenhagen where he started his career.



"This will be very exciting. I am looking forward to trying myself at a new and better level, and as a boy who has always lived in Groruddalen, I am looking forward to the experience of living so far north”



“It will probably be very interesting with a lot of snow and darkness, says Yaw Paintsil to Akers Avis Groruddalen.



Paintsil from Tonsenhagen started playing football in Årvoll IL when he was five years old.



There he completed his degrees before in 2016 he was one of many Årvoll boys born in 1998 and 1999 who were admitted to the club's A team.



In his first season, Yaw scored 9 goals in 14 games for Årvoll, and the following season (2017) he was brought to Kjelsås halfway through the season. It is now clear that Paintsil is ready for new challenges. From 1 January, he will play elite series football with Tromsø.



Ever since I was a little boy, my dream has been to become a footballer and make a living from it. I have worked very hard to get to where I am today, and to get confirmation that the effort has been worth it actually feels very good, says the winger, who can also fill the forward role.



Tromsø was not the only club that wanted Yaw's services, but he was never in doubt about where he wanted to go.