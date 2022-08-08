Ghanaian forward Stephen Sarfo rejoins Lebanese outfit Bourj FC

Soccer News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Stephen Sarfo has returned to Lebanon to sign for Bourj FC.



The 30-year-old rejoins the Towers after his first spell was ended pre-maturely due to COVID-19.



He will be with the club for the 2022/23 campaign.



Bourj FC announced the arrival of the striker on their social media pages.



"Ghanaian striker Stephen Sarfo has signed a new contract with Bourj Sporting Club, to be the third of the team," wrote the club.



Stephen Sarfo previously played for Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.



He was top scorer as the Black Galaxies won the 2017 WAFU Championship hosted by Ghana.



Sarfo before leaving Bourj in his first stint was top scorer in the Challenge Cup which was ended abruptly due to COVID-19.