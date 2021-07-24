Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil joins Austrian side TSV Hartberg

Sports News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil has changed teams this summer joining Austrian Bundeliga side TSV Hartberg in the current transfer window.



The player joined his new side as a free agent after his contract with SV Reid expired at the end of the previous campaign.



He has signed a two-year contract with his new team that will keep him at the club at least until the summer of 2023.



Paintsil had a patchy campaign last season as he was rarely in the starting line up and made just 11 appearances all season scoring just a goal and providing two assists.



He will now get a new lease of life as he will start on a fresh page at his new club where he will expect to feature prominently.



After his signing, the Ghanaian says he is delighted to have landed this deal and is looking forward to show fans of his new club his worth.



"I'm happy to be here and hope to be able to help the team with goals and assists. TSV Hartberg has developed a lot in the Bundesliga and I'm looking forward to showing the fans more of myself," Paintsil said after his unveiling.