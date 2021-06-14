Ghanaian forward Saddam Sulley faces uncertain future at SV Ried

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Saddam Sulley is yet to know the outcome of his future at Austrian club, SV Ried, despite having a year left on his contract.



The 24-year-old came close to terminating his contract as reported by GHANASoccernet.com a month ago.



The ex-Vision FC played endured a difficult first season with the club, playing only four games.



Meanwhile, the arrival of Serbian forward Nikola Stosic puts his position in the team in doubt.



Sulley is not in the plans of Ried manager Andreas Heraf for next season, Sporting manager Wolfgang Fiala has confirmed.



He could leave should he get a good offer elsewhere.