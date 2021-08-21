You are here: HomeSports2021 08 21Article 1337947

Sports News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Richmond Tachie scores in Borrussia Dortmund II win over Freiburg

Ghanaian forward Richmond Tachie was on target for Borussia Dortmund II in their big win against SC Freiburg.

The 22-year-old scored the third of Dortmund's five goals as they beat Freiburg II 5-2 on Friday night.

Dortmund II currently sit on the summit of the Bundesliga 3 table with  seven points after match day three in the ongoing campaign.

Richmond Tachie lasted the entire duration in the game for the academy side  of the Black and Yellows.

He was very impressive throughout the game.

 

