Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah reacts after ending goal drought at Orlando Pirates

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah has expressed delight after netting his debut goals for South African giants Orlando Pirates.



On Monday, the 21-year-old scored a brace to secure victory for the Bucs in their Premier Soccer League game against Marumo Gallants.



Peprah's quick-fire goals cancelled an early lead from Gallants' Siphelele Ntschangase.



"Thanks be to God Almighty for giving me my first goals of the season," Peprah wrote on Twitter after the game.



He had to wait till his 13th game for the club to net his first two goals for Orlando Pirates.



He was replaced in the 82nd minute by Innocent Maela.



Kwame Peprah joined Orlando Pirates from King Faisal Babies in the summer transfer window.